PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update: List of all new features

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the popular game PUBG Mobile. Both games are immensely popular worldwide and boast massive player bases.

A few weeks ago, the 0.20.0 update was introduced to PUBG Mobile Lite, and a bunch of new features were introduced in the game.

In this article, we list out all the new features that arrived with the recent update.

Also Read: 4 best iOS games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play after its ban in India

List of all new features that came with the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update

#1 Universal Mark Feature

Universal Mark Feature (Image via Helptrick / YouTube

Universal Mark is one of the best features added to PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can utilize it to mark locations, supplies, and more.

Advertisement

#2 Winter Castle – New Location

Winter Castle (Image via Google Play Store)

Winter Castle is a new location which has arrived in the game and was earlier available in the beta version. The location has attracted the attention of many players as it has decent loot. However, players will have to swim across to get to the main island.

#3 Winter Festival Decorations

Snow-covered mountains (Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

As a part of the winter theme, several changes have been made to the terrain, and new structures have been added to the spawn island. The mountains located beside Church and Pilot Plaza are now covered in snow.

Advertisement

With the update, players can also enjoy the snowboarding feature.

#4 Graffiti and Smoke-trail

Parachute Trail (Image via Lite X Pro / YouTube)

Graffiti and Smoke-trail have also been added to PUBG Mobile Lite. A few of them are currently available in the in-game shop, and players can purchase them by spending BC.

#5 Frozen Egg

Frozen Egg (Image via: Google Play Store)

A new throwable item called ‘Frozen Egg’ has also been added to the game. Using this item, players can create structures which can provide them cover.

In addition, numerous bugs and glitches have been fixed to enhance the overall experience for players.

Players can click here to check out the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile Lite update.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19 Winner Pass: All the free WP rewards