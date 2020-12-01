PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The game has an extensive collection of cosmetic items like skins, costumes and more. The Winner Pass or WP is one of the many ways by which players can procure such items in-game.
The Season 19 Winner Pass has commenced today, bringing in a variety of items for players to acquire. There are two paid variants of the Winner Pass available – Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Players can purchase them for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.
Apart from the paid variants, the Winner Pass also offers players a number of free rewards. In this article, we take a look at all the free rewards from the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19 Winner Pass.
Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India request developers to provide an update on game’s Indian version
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19 Winner Pass: All the free WP rewards
Here are all the free rewards of the Winner Pass:
WP Level 1: 500 BP
WP Level 2: 50 Silver
WP Level 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 5: Jubilant Baby Seal Headgear
WP Level 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 9: 65 Silver
WP Level 10: Mission Card (Season 19)
WP Level 12: Winter Warmth Headgear
WP Level 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Level 15: Winter Warmth Backpack
WP Level 17: 120 Silver
Players have to complete different missions to reach the higher tiers in the Winner Pass.
Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differencesPublished 01 Dec 2020, 13:20 IST