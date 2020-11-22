The battle royale genre has risen to prominence on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile and its low-spec version PUBG Mobile Lite are two of the most played battle royale titles. Both games have amassed massive player bases and have an incredibly high number of active users.

Several players, however, do not know the differences between both games. Hence, in this article, we examine and evaluate five significant differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differences

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

Graphics

Image via: Indian Gaming Yt / YouTube

As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile and is made to cater to players with lower-end devices. Users will easily be able to differentiate between the graphic quality and textures of both the titles.

However, considering the size of PUBG Mobile Lite, it offers users pretty good graphics. Players can check out the difference between their graphics in the video below.

Availability of maps

(Image via wallpapercave.com)

PUBG Mobile provides users with a wider variety when it comes to the number of maps. Also worth noting is that maps in PUBG Mobile Lite are smaller compared to those present in the former.

PUBG Mobile offers the users five maps:

Erangel

Miramar

Sanhok

Vikendi

Livik

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has two maps:

Varenga

Golden Woods

Game modes

Arcade Modes in PUBG Mobile

Apart from the regular BR mode, both games provide players with various game modes like 4v4 TDM and various arcade modes. However, the Lite version lacks several game modes present in the main version.

Number of players in a match and duration

(Image via: Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile Lite calls for quicker-paced action and features only 60 players in a battle royale match instead of the regular 100. A game in PUBG Mobile lasts for up to 40 minutes, while the duration of a match in PUBG Mobile Lite is around 15-20 minutes.

Storage space

(Image via beebom.com)

This might be stating the obvious as PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version. However, even after the introduction of the Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile, there is a vast difference when we compare the storage space required for both the prominent battle royale titles. The lower storage space is one of the primary reasons behind the popularity of PUBG Mobile lite.

Apart from the ones stated above, there are numerous other differences present between the games.

(This article isn’t a comparison between the games, and we have just listed out 5 of the most common differences between the games.)

