PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India request developers to provide update on game’s Indian version

PUBG Mobile and its streamlined version – PUBG Mobile Lite, are two of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform.
However, Indian fans were dealt a massive blow when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the games in the country on 2nd September, citing privacy and security reasons.
The popular games were subsequently removed from India's Google Play Store and App Apple Store.
Even after the ban, fans have been urging PUBG Corporation to take the necessary steps to bring the games back to the country.
Finally, on 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in a press release. However, they did not mention any comeback for PUBG Mobile Lite.
PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India request developers to provide an update on the Indian version of the game
The lack of clarity on the return of PUBG Mobile Lite to India has resulted in a lot of confusion among fans.
Some of them took to online platforms like Twitter to find information regarding the availability of the game. Here are some of the tweets:
Unlike PUBG Mobile, which has region-specific versions including Korea, Vietnam, and Taiwan, PUBG Mobile Lite doesn’t have any versions and is published by Tencent Games worldwide.
Furthermore, the implementation of the Lightweight Installation Function with the 1.1 update in PUBG Mobile has reduced the original game’s file size. So, PUBG Mobile Lite users who previously couldn’t play the original version due to the storage constraints can now try it out.
The future of PUBG Mobile Lite in India remains to be seen. All that players can do is wait for an official announcement to be made regarding its return.
Published 29 Nov 2020, 10:05 IST