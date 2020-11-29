PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India request developers to provide update on game’s Indian version

PUBG Mobile and its streamlined version – PUBG Mobile Lite, are two of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform.

However, Indian fans were dealt a massive blow when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the games in the country on 2nd September, citing privacy and security reasons.

The popular games were subsequently removed from India's Google Play Store and App Apple Store.

Even after the ban, fans have been urging PUBG Corporation to take the necessary steps to bring the games back to the country.

Finally, on 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in a press release. However, they did not mention any comeback for PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India request developers to provide an update on the Indian version of the game

The lack of clarity on the return of PUBG Mobile Lite to India has resulted in a lot of confusion among fans.

Some of them took to online platforms like Twitter to find information regarding the availability of the game. Here are some of the tweets:

Please also give some information about pubg mobile lite? The lite family is also are in India. @Azure @PUBG_Support@GoDPraveenYT — Vivek Sharma (@VivekSh33059896) November 27, 2020

@PUBGMOBILE pubg lite india version come back pubg lite player waiting news comeback india version. — honey chauhan (@1244Honey) November 27, 2020

When India version of pubg lite is coming. Too exhausted — 𝕾𝖍𝖔𝖟𝖆𝖋 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 🌟 (@Shozaf2) November 23, 2020

@PUBGMobileLite dear community, is there any update to comeback pubg mobile lite for India?? — Ankit Pal (@AnkitPalup72) November 22, 2020

Will PUBG MOBILE LITE INDIA VERSION WILL COME#PubgMobileIndia — K_$@mu€! (@Import_Error) November 23, 2020

@PUBGMobileLite

Will pubg mobile lite comeback in india. — Radhey (@Radhey64165413) November 24, 2020

Is Pubg mobile lite is coming in India ? — Aryan Jaiswal (@AryanJa12650105) November 25, 2020

Unlike PUBG Mobile, which has region-specific versions including Korea, Vietnam, and Taiwan, PUBG Mobile Lite doesn’t have any versions and is published by Tencent Games worldwide.

Furthermore, the implementation of the Lightweight Installation Function with the 1.1 update in PUBG Mobile has reduced the original game’s file size. So, PUBG Mobile Lite users who previously couldn’t play the original version due to the storage constraints can now try it out.

The future of PUBG Mobile Lite in India remains to be seen. All that players can do is wait for an official announcement to be made regarding its return.

