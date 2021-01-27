PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differences between the games in 2021

The battle royale (BR) genre on the smartphone platform has gained popularity in the year 2020-21. PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous BR titles offered in a low-spec toned down variant as PUBG Mobile Lite. Both games have a strong player base and a substantial number of active users across the world.

However, some players don't know how the games vary. Therefore, this article analyzes five major variations between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021.

Five major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

#1 Maps

PUBG Mobile gives users a larger range when it comes to the number of maps. It should be noted that maps in the lighter variant are smaller than those in the full game.

PUBG Mobile offers the users five BR maps:

Erangel

Miramar

Sanhok

Vikendi

Livik

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has two maps:

Varenga

Golden Woods

#2 Availability of game modes

Arcade Modes in PUBG Mobile

In addition to standard BR mode, both games offer players different game modes like 4v4 TDM and different arcade modes. However, the Lite version lacks game modes present in the main version like Sniper Training, Quick match, etc.

#3 Gameplay mechanism

PUBG Mobile Lite provides a smoother action and features 60 participants in the BR mode instead of 100. PUBG Mobile lasts up to 40 minutes, while a BR match in PUBG Mobile Lite lasts about 15-20 minutes.

#4 Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. It is intended to appeal to players with low-end smartphones. Hence, there is a clear difference in the visual quality and the texture of both titles.

However, given the storage size of PUBG Mobile Lite, it gives users decent graphics.

#5 Storage space

This should be obvious since PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version. However, even after the launch of the Lightweight Installation feature in PUBG Mobile, there is a massive difference when compared to the storage space needed for both popular BR titles.

PUBG Mobile requires 2.35 GB of storage space after complete installation, whereas the lighter variant takes up 1GB on the device after proper installation.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.