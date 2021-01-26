FAU-G version 1.0 vs PUBG Mobile: 5 major differences spotted between the games

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular and widely played battle royale titles played worldwide. FAU-G, developed by nCORE Games, was a much-awaited title.

FAU-G made its way into the Google Play Store today, i.e., January 26th, with thousands already downloading it. This article picks compares these two popular games.

Five significant differences between FAU-G and PUBG Mobile

#1 - Battle royale mode

FAU-G gameplay

A major difference spotted after the official launch of FAU-G is the absence of a battle royale mode.

PUBG Mobile is solely based on the theme of the last man standing, whereas FAU-G features only an arcade-style, single-player Campaign mode.

#2 - Player profile linking

As soon as players run FAU-G on their devices, no account linking option is shown, and players get redirected to the character name option.

PUBG Mobile offers three login and linking options before loading the default menu of the game. Players can log into the game via Facebook, Google Play Games, or Twitter.

#3 - Friends invitation option

As previously stated, there is no social media linking option or account progress saving option in FAU-G. Hence, there will be no "Friends Invitation" section, and though the game is multiplayer, users cannot play it with friends for now.

PUBG Mobile has an invite option for friends, where players can create a lobby with recent players and clan members.

#4 - Guns and arsenal

Arsenal in FAU-G

As far FAU-G is concerned, the game majorly focuses on fistfights and melee weapon engagements. Hence, there is no gun presence in the game, and it is strictly restricted to melee weapons like pipes, clubs, and axes.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, offers a plethora of combat weapons in its arsenal, including SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, etc.

#5 - Layout settings

Settings options in FAU-G

Some massive backlash that FAU-G might soon face is the absence of a layout and controls settings. PUBG Mobile offers a designated layout customization option for players.

Although the former offers some minor adjustments in audio, graphics, and sensitivity, it lacks the layout customization controls.

Every individual has their preferred device, and the layout optimization will not be best suited for every player in every device. Hence, such an option is compulsory for any shooter game.

