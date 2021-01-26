nCore Games' FAU-G: Game modes, in-game currency, and more

The much-anticipated game, FAU-G, has finally been released on Google Play Store. The game is being developed by Bangalore-based nCORE Games under Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mentorship.

Apart from entertainment, FAU-G aims to teach players about Indian soldiers’ sacrifices and is based on real-life scenarios.

The game was initially announced by Akshay Kumar in September last year. His tweet read:

“Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.”

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

Also Read: nCORE Games' FAU-G Mobile: Everything players need to know before it launches on January 26th

A look at the FAU-G game modes, in-game currency, and more

Games Modes

Advertisement

Game modes available in FAU-G

There are three modes in FAU-G:

#1 Campaign

#2 Team Deathmatch

#3 Free For All

However, only the Campaign mode is currently available in the game. The other two modes will arrive soon.

In the Campaign mode, players have to complete the objective within the speculated timeframe using weapons. The game doesn’t have any firearms right now, and only these three weapons are available - Club, Axe, and Pipe.

Players can click here to read more about the gameplay of FAU-G.

In-game currencies

Players can use the different currencies to purchase the items

FAU-G has two in-game currencies that can be used for various purposes, including purchasing skins.

Settings

Advertisement

Settings

In the settings tab, players can alter the following settings to enhance their gameplay experience:

#1 Audio

#2 Graphics

#3 Sensitivity

Also Read: FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Major differences players need to know before they download the games

Download and size

Players can download FAU-G from Google Play Store. The APK file size is 460 MB, so they must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the game:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the Google Play Store page of FAU-G by clicking here.

Step 2: They then have to press the ‘Install’ button.

Step 3: After the download and installation processes are completed, players can enjoy FAU-G on their mobile devices.

Also Read: nCore Games’ FAU-G will directly release on Google Play Store, existing APK and OBB files on the internet are fake