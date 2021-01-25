nCORE Games' FAU-G Mobile: Everything players need to know before its launches on January 26th

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about titles in the Indian mobile gaming industry in the last few months. The game is scheduled for its release on January 26th, the 72nd Republic Day of India, in line with the game's patriotic theme.

FAU-G is a military-themed action game developed by nCORE Games, a company based in Bengaluru, India. Akshay Kumar announced the game a few days after the suspension of 118 Chinese applications in early September.

With the release just around the corner, it is only a matter of time before fans and players get their hands on the highly-anticipated mobile title.

All the details about nCORE Games' FAU-G ahead of its launch on January 26th

Ever since the announcement, many players have drawn comparisons between PUBG Mobile and FAU-G. Some even considered it to be the former's alternative.

The developers have clarified that FAU-G isn't the clown of PUBG Mobile. The lack of a battle royale mode upon the release makes the difference even more evident.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The game will also donate 20% of the net revenue generated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust. FAU-G will feature a story mode based on real-world scenarios and offer players a single-player and a co-operative experience. The developers will add the battle royale mode later on, with future updates.

After the announcement, the teaser was dropped in October, on the occasion of Dussehra. It showcased glimpses of a confrontation at the Galwan Valley, which is likely the location for the first level of the game, but did not shed light on the gameplay.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The title could follow a level or episode-based structure. Also, a screenshot on the Google Play Store shows two in-game currencies.

Alongside the announcement of the release date in early January, the FAU-G anthem was also released.

The pre-registration has been underway since November 30th, which has received a tremendous response from players, crossing one million enrollments within 24 hours.

Yesterday, the developers opened the pre-registration for users with the Android OS version 8. The players' wait will be coming to an end very soon, and it will be interesting to see what the game brings to the table and how it fares.

