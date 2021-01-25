How to download nCORE Games’ FAU-G on January 26th

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is one of the most awaited games in the Indian mobile gaming community. The initial announcement for the title was made in September by Akshay Kumar. Since then, users have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on it.

It is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company. FAU-G will be based on real-life scenarios faced by the Indian soldiers, and 20% of the revenue generated would be donated to the BharatKeVeer trust.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

On January 3rd, the developers announced the released date of FAU-G and released the official anthem. It featured glimpses of a confrontation at LAC-Ladakh. The players can check the anthem below:

This article provides a detailed guide to can download FAU-G after its release on January 26th.

Also read: FAU-G pre-registrations now open for Android devices that have OS8 and above, confirms nCore Games

Advertisement

Downloading nCore Games’ FAU-G on 26th January

Pre-registration for FAU-G is currently going on

As mentioned earlier, FAU-G will release on January 26th. Players can follow the steps below to download the game:

Step 1: They have to open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G or click on the link here.

Step 2: Users have to click the ‘Install’ button. The download for the game will soon begin.

After completion of the installation process, they can enjoy playing FAU-G on their mobile devices.

FAU-G gameplay

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

In October, the trailer of FAU-G was released. Users got a few glimpses of the Galwan Valley, likely the first level of the title. However, no exact details about the gameplay and graphics were provided.

According to various reports, the battle royale mode will not be present at the time of release, and it would get added with subsequent updates. Moreover, numerous leaks suggest that the title will follow an episodic or level-based style.

Also read: FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Major differences players need to know before they download the games