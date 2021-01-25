FAU-G pre-registrations now open for Android devices that have OS8 and above, confirms nCore Games

The pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards have now opened for Android phones with OS8 and above.

Ever since the announcement of the game by Akshay Kumar in early September, it has been one of the most talked-about titles in the Indian mobile gaming community. FAU-G is developed by nCore Games and will be based on real-world scenarios.

It is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2021. With the game nearing its release date, fans and players are more excited than ever to see what the developers have in store for them.

FAU-G pre-registrations now open for Android devices that have OS8 and above

FAU-G pre-registrations open for all android devices over OS8

The tweet by nCore Games stated the following:

“We have now opened pre-registrations for any android phone which has OS8 and above!”

As stated earlier, the pre-registrations are now underway, and the players with OS version 8 and above can follow the steps given:

Step 1: Users have to visit the page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store. They can click the link given below.

Pre-registration link: Click here

Click the 'Pre-register

Step 2: Next, User will have to press the ‘Pre-register option.’ A dialog box will pop-up on their screens.

Press the 'Got It' button

Step 3: Users will have to press the ‘Got It' button to complete the registration procedure. Users can also select ‘Install When Available’ if they wish to download the game when it is made available. This option can be toggled later on.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Earlier this month, alongside the release date's announcement, nCore Games had also released the official anthem where the players can see glimpses of a confrontation at LAC, Ladakh.

The developers had opened pre-registration for selected Android devices on November 30th. It received an enormous response from the community as it surpassed the milestone of 1 million pre-registrations in less than 24 hours.

