Will nCORE Games' FAU-G be a multiplayer game? Everything you need to know

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, aka FAU-G, is the most awaited Indian game right now. The ban of PUBG Mobile has left players all over the country heartbroken, but the release of FAU-G will hopefully help in dialing down the pain.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The title was announced back in September 2020 by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. He explained that 20% of the revenue generated by FAU-G would be donated to Bharat Ke Veer: India’s Bravehearts Trust.

Even if FAU-G is just a mobile game, it will definitely tug at the hearts of patriotic Indians, as they will get to see the struggles faced by Indian soldiers in the northern frontiers of the country.

Gamers will join the special unit of FAU-G commandos and fight against enemies. Their primary duty will be to eradicate them and restore peace in the nation.

FAU-G’s release date

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

A trailer was released on Dussehra, and nCORE Games announced that the title would release in November. Interested players were hyped, but it died down when the developers failed to meet the deadline.

The developers pushed the game’s release to December 2020, but once again, it got delayed.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Finally, on January 3rd, they announced that the game would release on January 26th. Since it is also India’s Republic Day, the expectation level among fans has been sky-high.

FAU-G’s pre-registration

Although the game did not release on time, the pre-registration for FAU-G started on November 30th. The game received an overwhelming response in the form of over a million pre-registrations within the first 24 hours.

Players can still pre-register for the game and can head over here to learn more.

Will nCore Games FAU-G will be a multiplayer game?

As per Wikipedia, FAU-G is an ‘online multiplayer action game.’ The title’s description on the Google Play Store does not, however, mention this specifically.

Players can’t wait to play it with their friends, and hopefully, nCORE Games will give them that chance. Until then, they have to wait with bated breath and keep their fingers crossed.

