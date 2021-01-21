How to pre-register for nCore Games' FAU-G as official release date approaches

Fearless and United Guards, popularly known as FAU-G, is the most anticipated mobile game in India right now.

Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned due to security reasons, many Indian players have been searching for a good alternative. When the news of FAU-G hit, many mobile gamers all around India were overjoyed. The game was supposed to be released over two months ago, but it got delayed.

With the backdrop of the dangerous northern border of India, FAU-G revolves around the struggles faced by Indian soldiers. Players will have to fight for their survival by protecting themselves and their team from the attack of enemies.

Release Date

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The developers finally decided to release the game on 26th January 2021. The fact that that day is commonly celebrated as Republic Day in the nation only makes it better, as the game is about the struggles that the Indian army faces.

How to pre-register for nCore Games FAU-G

Pre-registrations for FAU-G started on 30th November 2021 and the game received a phenomenal response. Within 24 hours, there were over one million pre-registrations.

In order to pre-register for the game, all players have to do is to head over to the Google Play Store and follow the steps given below:

1. Search for FAU-G. The page will appear. Or, players can click here.

2. There will be a green button which reads, ‘Pre-register’. Click on it.

Dialogue box that appears after clicking the Pre-register button

3. A dialogue box will appear which will ask the players if they want to ‘Install When Available’. If they want it to install automatically upon release, they can click on the button; if they don’t, they can click the ‘OK’ button.

