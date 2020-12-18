5 best games to play before nCORE Games FAU-G releases in India

Players have been waiting for the release of FAU-G for quite some time. The game is all set to portray the struggles of Indian soldiers and deals with the theme of anti-terrorism.

FAU-G will bring some thrilling missions that players can be part of. So, as Indian mobile gamers ardently wait for nCORE Games to release the title, they can try out some other games of similar nature.

Five most suitable alternatives for FAU-G

These are the games that mobile gamers can try before the release of the title in India:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Both FAU-G and Call of Duty: Mobile deal with the theme of anti-terrorism. The latter gets appreciated for its great graphics and has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Be it a 5v5 deathmatch or a battle royale round, COD Mobile is fascinating and entertaining. It gives players the chance to play in the maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

#2 -Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

This game revolves around shooting and survival, just like FAU-G. With over 50 million downloads, Cover Fire has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Single-player challenges can be completed by players who want to play it offline. Those who want to enjoy the game online can take part in the Online Sniper Tournaments.

#3 - World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

Players will step into the shoes of a warrior and try their best to survive, just like they will have to do in FAU-G. The game has a gritty backdrop of World War II.

World War Heroes offers more than 50 weapons that gamers can use to defeat enemies. There are seven battle zones and six different game modes that they can enjoy.

#4 - World at Arms

This title is also a modern war game, like FAU-G. Players can build bases and improve their facilities to access new weapons and technologies required on the battlefield.

This title will take up only 35 MB of storage space and is compatible with low-end Android devices. World at Arms has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

#5 - Indian Army Commando Games 2020 – New Games 2020

Players can feel what the Indian Army faces on the battlefield through this game, just like they will in FAU-G. One of the best aspects of Indian Army Commando is that it can be enjoyed online and offline.

This title offers many challenging modern commando FPS shooter levels. It also has a good arsenal of weapons that can be used by gamers to protect themselves from enemy attacks.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer, and what may be the best for one may not be so for another)