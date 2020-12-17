nCore Games FAU-G: Pre-registration details, teaser, content rating, and more

FAU-G, aka Fearless And Unite Guards, is an Indian mobile action game. It is developed by Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive company, nCORE Games, under the mentorship of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The game’s official announcement was made by the actor in early September, while the official teaser was dropped at the end of October on Dussehra.

Fans will definitely be excited to see what FAU-G has to offer as it is one of the most-discussed games in the Indian gaming community. The game will initially be a single-player experience, with some form of co-op play that hasn't been fully explained.

The title’s pre-registration is currently underway, and it has received a fantastic response from players.

How to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store

On 30th November, nCORE Games announced the pre-registration for FAU-G and received an immense response within 24 hours.

Players can click here for the pre-registration link for FAU-G.

They can then follow the steps given below to pre-register for FAU-G on the Play Store:

Players must first open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store.

They should then click on the pre-registration button.

A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the registration.

Players can click on the ‘OK’ option to complete the procedure. They can then press ‘Install when available’ if they wish to download the game when it’s available.

FAU-G teaser

FAU-G’s teaser was released on Twitter on the occasion of Dussehra. However, it only featured a few glimpses of the Galwan Valley map without revealing much of the actual gameplay.

Here is the teaser trailer for FAU-G as posted by nCore Games on their Twitter handle:

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

FAU-G Mobile’s content rating changed to “Teen”

FAU-G earlier had a content rating of Above 16 on Google Play Store, but it has now been changed to Teen.

The content rating on Google Play Store informs players of the minimum maturity level of content in apps.

When the pre-registration of FAU-G began, the game had a content rating of above 16, which meant that it contained intense violence. However, the change to Teen means that players may experience blood and gore visuals in-game.

Mixed reactions about FAU-G on Twitter

The teaser launch of FAU-G, has received a lot of mixed reactions, with players accusing the game of being a straight copy of PUBG Mobile.

Pubg ka game chura liya 😂 Chor kahi ka— R☉BERT (@iBeingROB) October 25, 2020

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar, Twitter

With a lot of mixed reactions towards FAU-G in the Indian gaming community, it remains to be seen if the game will ultimately prove all its detractors wrong.

