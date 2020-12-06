FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile Indian version: 3 major confirmed differences

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names when it comes to mobile games. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced more than three weeks ago by PUBG Corporation. Since then, there have been several updates, but none of them have shed light on its release date.

FAU-G was also announced back in September, just a few days after PUBG Mobile's suspension. With the pre-registrations of the title underway, players have been excited for the imminent release.

Ever since then, the fans and players have drawn comparisons between the two titles. However, the developers of FAU-G have remained consistent with their answers over the comparisons and have stated that the games are different.

In this article, we take a look at three major differences between FAU-G and PUBG Mobile India.

3 major differences between FAU-G and PUBG Mobile India

1. Game modes

Arcade Modes in PUBG Mobile

The developers of FAU-G - nCORE Games made it quite evident that the highly anticipated action game will not feature a battle royale mode on its initial release. However, the mode will be added in the future with the updates.

Upon its release, the title will only feature a single-player and a cooperative multiplayer mode.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile India, just like the global version, will feature several modes, including the regular BR mode.

2. Real-world scenarios and virtual simulation training ground

Image via Google Play Store

FAU-G will be based on real-world scenarios and will educate the players about the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

The description of FAU-G on the Google Play Store reads:

“Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders.”

The press release by PUBG Corporation stated that PUBG Mobile India would feature multiple changes in the in-game content, including the green hit effect, a function to limit the game time, and default character clothing. The Indian version of the game will be set as a virtual simulation training ground.

3. Game structure

(Image via hdqwalls.com)

FAU-G is a multiplayer action game and will likely be set as an episode or level-based title based on real-world scenarios. Also, the first level of the game is expected to be in Galwan Valley. Its teaser also indicated the same as it showcased a glimpse of the place.

On the other hand, PUBG mobile India will be a battle royale like its global version. The players will compete against each other to progress through various tiers. Every match they gain or lose points will determine their progress in the game.

