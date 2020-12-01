FAU-G APK download for Android is yet to go live, and all existing links on the internet are fake

After the announcement of pre-registrations of FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) by nCORE Games on Twitter, several APK files have surfaced online.

The game was announced in early September by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, just a few days after the ban on PUBG Mobile. The first official teaser was released on Dussehra, which managed to create quite the hype around the title. However, the players were divided over the teaser, which didn't reveal the exact gameplay details.

The developers, in a tweet, had stated that the game would be launched in November. For a while, it appeared that the deadline would be missed entirely. However, yesterday, i.e., 30th November, the developers announced that pre-registrations for FAU-G are underway.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

FAU-G APK files for Android aren't live yet; any existing links on the internet are fake

As stated earlier, several APK files of the game are being circulated online. However, it is evident that all such files are fraudulent.

Few of the fake APK files on the Internet

The developers have only started the pre-registrations, and the download for the game on the Google Play Store is yet to go live. Hence, all APK files of FAU-G are fake.

Players are advised not to download any such illegal files under any circumstances. They might be malware disguised as a fake application and can cause significant harm to the device.

For now, all that fans and players can do is to follow the developers of FAU-G on Twitter to get updates about the exact availability of the game.

How to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open the FAU-G page on the Play Store, or users can click here.

Press on the 'Pre-register' button

Step 2: Next, they have to press the green ‘Pre-register’ button.

Press on the 'Ok' button

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, prompting players to confirm the registration. They can select the 'Ok' button to complete the process.

Also, several players are facing an error message stating that "device isn't compatible." However, the exact reason for this is not known yet. Numerous users have taken to Twitter, tagging the developers to find the answers.

