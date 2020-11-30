Some players are unable to register for FAU-G as they receive "device isn’t compatible" error on Google Play Store

The pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards have finally begun on the Google Play Store.

After the initial announcement of FAU-G by Akshay Kumar in early September, the developers had finally released the game's teaser on the occasion of Dussehra. However, it did not clear the air around the actual gameplay, and neither did nCORE Games spill the beans about the game in general.

Apart from this, the developers of the FAU-G also stated that it would be launched in November.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

With the month coming to an end, it appeared as if this wouldn’t be met, but that wasn't the case. In one of their recent tweets, the developers have finally announced that the pre-registration of the game has begun.

The tweet by the developers read:

“On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game.”

FAU-G Pre-registration: "Device isn’t compatible" error on Google Play Store

Not all users have been able to pre-register. Many of them have been facing an error message when they click on the pre-registration link, which states that their device isn't compatible.

Several players have taken to Twitter, tagging nCORE Games and Vishal Gondal to find out whether this is a glitch or is it their device that is the constraint. Here are some of the tweets:

This device isn't compatible with the version😔 — Jatin chaudhary (@Jatinch15816029) November 30, 2020

Ye Tw Galat Baat Hai 4GB Ram Hai pic.twitter.com/S0q0GSmZ12 — ⚔️ɪ ɢ •_ᴏ ꜰ ꜰ ɪ ᴄ ɪ ᴀ ʟ _ᴅ ᴇ ᴠ _01⚔️ (@Rohila_Ji) November 30, 2020

This device is incompatible showing — Arkoprovo Kar (@KarArkoprovo) November 30, 2020

I am very exciting to play new game but it shows like 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/mJlGn8uLdj — Sai Kumar Behara (@ASKBehara_23) November 30, 2020

It is still not available @nCore_games

Please ensure that it is available for everyone.. pic.twitter.com/7gaxJ4Zrik — MrGamerNeil (@MrGamerNeil) November 30, 2020

Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCORE games, replied to one such tweet and clarified that he would be looking into this.

Checking this bhai 🙏 — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) November 30, 2020

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register:

Step 1: Players can click here to visit the pre-registration page.

Step 2: Click on the "Pre-register" button.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, prompting users to confirm the registration. Click on the "OK" button.

The users who are facing the error message can wait for the official statement from the developers.

