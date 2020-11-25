FAU-G game release: Everything we know so far

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is a highly-anticipated mobile action game which is developed by a Bangalore-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company called nCORE Games.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had announced the game on his social media handles back in September. The actor's post stated that 20% of the net revenue generated by FAU-G would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts Trust. It will also educate players on the sacrifices made by the country's soldiers.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The game's teaser was dropped on 25th October on the occasion of Dussehra, and it featured a Galwan Valley map. However, it did not shed any light on the actual gameplay.

Everything we know about the FAU-G release so far

According to earlier reports, FAU-G was supposed to be released in late October. The first level of the game is believed to be set in Galwan Valley and will not feature third-person shooting gameplay. This will be added in later updates.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

After FAU-G's teaser was released, however, the developers stated that the game is set to release in November, although they did not reveal the exact date.

Technical Guruji, aka Gaurav Chaudhary, in one of his recent videos, claimed that FAU-G might be released on 26th November. He stated:

"It is likely that FAUG might release on 26th November. It was recently confirmed that FAUG will release in November. It will be worth seeing if the game releases on 26th or not. If it does, it will be quite fascinating to see the actual gameplay and response from the players. For this to happen, we will have to wait for the official release."

(From 6 minutes 15 seconds)

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the game's official release ever since the teaser was out.

Unverified TapTap pre-registrations for the game have also recently surfaced, and players have been questioning their authenticity as there was no official statement from the developers on the same. You can click here to read more about it.

The unverified TapTap page has over 134k pre-registration

However, the hype surrounding FAU-G is so high that there are already over 134k pre-registrations at the time of writing this article.

