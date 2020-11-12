FAU-G game's pre-registration surfaces on the TapTap store, Indian users debate authenticity with no official announcement

FAU-G, aka Fearless and Unknown Guards, has managed to keep the players excited ever since its initial announcement on 4th September. The Bollywood Superstar - Akshay Kumar, released the poster in the tweet and announced that 20% of the net revenue would be donated to the 'BharatKeVeer' trust.

It is developed by nCORE Games under the mentorship of the actor and will educate the players about the sacrifice of the soldiers.

In late October, on the occasion of Dussehra, the official teaser of FAU-G was released by Akshay Kumar. In a tweet, the developers of FAUG revealed that the game would be releasing in November, but no exact date was provided.

The fans and players are excited to try the game and have been eagerly waiting for its release, which is expected to happen this month.

FAU-G game's pre-registration surfaces on the TapTap store

Recently, the pre-registration of the game has surfaced on the TapTap store. However, there has been no official word made in this regard by the developers - nCORE Games.

This has led several Indian users to debate the authenticity of the pre-registration across various social media platforms.

Here are a few tweets and comments made by the gamers:

Don't Download No info. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 9, 2020

A fake game available on tap tap registration please take action this game this is Malware @nCore_games @Google I know this game was launched on Play Store not taptap @akshaykumar @vishalgondal @dayanidhimg and you really launch in tap tap ?? pic.twitter.com/xA5Sr9jdxK — jit Ghosh (@jit_music) November 11, 2020

Hello Sir @vishalgondal @nCore_games @akshaykumar All The Faug fans want to know About Faug Pre Registration Is already Started On Tap Tap App On 9oct 2020 as we all know tap tap is Chinese app ofcourse So is This Doing By @nCore_games officially or something else ! pic.twitter.com/KuQ2aG0KTv — Net Mechanics (@9329ac260c4e4a3) November 10, 2020

Hello Sir @vishalgondal @nCore_games @akshaykumar All The Faug fans want to know About Faug Pre Registration Is already Started On Tap Tap App On 9oct 2020 as we all know tap tap is Chinese app ofcourse So is This Doing By @nCore_games officially or something else — lakshyajiwani@gmail.com (@lakshyajiwani) November 10, 2020

Many users in the review section on TapTap also pointed out that FAU-G would first be released on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

A comment on TapTap in the review section

Without any official statement, there is no way to verify the authenticity of the pre-registration. The players are advised to stay away from any such registrations and wait for an official announcement by the game's developers regarding its availability.

Fans can follow the social media handles of nCORE Games to keep up with all the announcements regarding the game. They can click here to visit their Twitter handle.

