When will FAU-G release in India? Tentative release date, official teaser, and more

FAU-G, or Fearless and United: Guards, was announced in September by Akshay Kumar on his Twitter handle, just a few days after the ban on PUBG Mobile, alongside 117 other Chinese apps and games.

As per the announcement, this game would educate players about the sacrifices of our soldiers. Also, 20% of the net revenue generated would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts trust. It is being developed by nCORE games under the mentorship of the Bollywood superstar.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The announcement of this game received a positive reaction from the community, and many players even dubbed it as the desi alternative to PUBG Mobile.

However, according to a few reports, this title will not feature a third-person mode, which will be added with future updates. Also, these reports suggested that the first level of FAU-G would be set in Galwan Valley.

Also read: FAU-G is yet to release in India, and all the existing APK files are fake

When will FAU-G release in India? All details known so far

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

nCORE Games made some revelations about the release date of this game on Dussehra. According to a tweet by the developer, FAU-G will release in November, though it did not mention any exact date. Despite the game releasing this month, fans and players have little to no information about it.

Advertisement

The teaser of FAU-G was released on Dussehra and featured the Galwan valley and clashes between two sides. But it did not give any insight into the gameplay.

Users were divided about this teaser; many pointed out the updated graphics and tweeted. Others urged the developers to improve the graphics of FAU-G before its release.

It would be fascinating to see how well the game fares upon release.

Also read: FAU-G by nCORE Games: Post India server shutdown, PUBG Mobile fans flood Twitter with inquiries