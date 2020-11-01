On 4th September, nCORE Games, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company based out of Bangalore, announced FAU-G or Fearless and United – Guards, which is developed with the mentorship of superstar Akshay Kumar. Also, 20% of the net revenue generated from it would be donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts' trust.

The game's teaser was dropped on the occasion of Dussehra. After the teaser's release, the players have all been very excited to try out the game. However, FAU-G has not been released yet.

Following the announcement of FAU-G, several APK files of the game started surfacing on the internet. Moreover, all the APK files of the game are fake.

Also read: FAU-G game: Everything we know so far

FAU-G is yet to release in India, and all the existing APK files are fake

One such website claiming to provide the download link

Several websites claim to provide the users with the download link of the APK file. However, according to a tweet by the developers of FAU-G, it is set to be released in November. Since the game has not been released yet, all the APK files surfacing on the internet are fake.

The players should stay away from such files and never download or install them as they carry a security risk and could be malware disguised as the APK file, which can harm your device.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Conclusion

The apps circulating on the internet are fake and can also harm your device. Therefore, players have been advised to stay away from such fake APKs of FAU-G.

All that the players can do for now is wait for the official release of the game. They can follow the social media handles of the nCore games to keep themselves updated about the progress of the game.

Also read: FAU-G first look: All we know so far from the game’s teaser