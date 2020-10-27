FAU-G game: Everything we know so far

Early in September, the Government of India had imposed a ban on 118 Chinese applications and games as they were prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. This list included the renowned battle royale title, PUBG Mobile, leaving several gamers searching for alternatives.

Soon after, Akshay Kumar announced Fearless and Unknown Guards, FAU-G. The developers, nCORE Games, are a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, who create and publish games on the mobile platform. Click here to read more about them.

On the occasion of Dussehra, they released the teaser for this title, and this article discusses all known details about FAU-G.

FAU-G game: A recap of all the details

The abovementioned teaser featured the Galwan Valley, which according to reports, will be the first map of this game. But it didn’t provide fans with a glimpse of the gameplay.

FAU-G is based on real-life situations faced by the Indian Army while dealing with domestic and foreign threats. They further said that the third-person shooting gameplay would be added with subsequent updates.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

The teaser announcement tweet by Akshay Kumar read:

“Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the FAUG teaser.”

FAU-G will be supporting the BharatKeVeer trust, and 20% of the total revenue generated by this title would be donated to the trust.

The teaser received mixed reactions from the community, though several gamers are excited to try out a title put out by Indian developers.

— nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

According to the tweet by nCORE Games, this title will release in November, i.e., next month. So, players will soon be able to try it first hand.