nCore Games: All you need to know about FAU-G's developers 

Indian gaming publisher, nCore Games has announced its upcoming game - FAU-G. The move comes in the aftermath of the Indian Government's recent ban on one of the most popular battle royale games, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, aka PUBG Mobile.

Along with 117 other Chinese apps, the unprecedented PUBG Mobile ban took the Indian gaming scene by storm as around 50 million active players in the country were left staring at an uncertain future. The move was made keeping in mind the interest of India's sovereignty, and integrity, defence and security, the Government said in a statement.

However, with several players in duress over their next step, Indian superstar Akshay Kumar recently posted a tweet, where he announced an upcoming game called FAU-G (Fearless And United Guards). It is being developed by an Indian company, nCore Games.

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG

In addition to entertainment purposes, the post also stated that 20% of the income generated would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts trust, set up in honour of the soldiers of the Indian Army.

Who are nCore Games?

Labelled as India's one of the leading Mobile games publisher, nCore Games is based out of the southern state of Bangalore, India. They have been focussing on developing a range of multiplayer games, which constitute a perfect blend of thrill and suspense, and are also in tune with the demands of the Indian market.

nCore Games has also exclusively partnered with Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish game developers associated with the popular Angry Birds franchise.

As stated on their official website, nCore Games reveals:

"We primarily develop multi-player games with immersive storylines that have a strong connect with Indian ethos. We also bring to India and publish games from top global studios for the Indian market."

nCore games is led by CEO Dayanidhi MG and Chief Advisor/ Investor, Vishal Gondal. The latter is a well-known entrepreneur who has previously been associated with Indiagames. Indiagames is a video-game development and publishing company, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2011 in a $100 million deal.

He also went on to establish the healthcare platform GOQii, which currently operates out of Menlo Park, California. Considered one of the top entrepreneurs in the country, Vishal Gondal is today spearheading nCore Games, which seeks to catapult India onto the global gaming map.

nCore Games: FAU-G and list of games

FAU-G is expected to serve as a significant impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar initiative, as nCore Games seeks to lead the charge in developing an indigenous game capable of rivalling its global counterparts.

The game is being developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, and is expected to be released by the end of October 2020.

When Vishal Gondal came onboard the company in 2019, he had spoken about the growth of the Indian gaming industry:

"Since exiting Indiagames in 2012, I was on the lookout for a strong team with a vision and amazing game development capabilities . I am glad that I have found those capabilities in the nCore team and I am very confident that together we will be able to change the mobile gaming scenario in India"

Vishal Gondal recently revealed more details regarding the game in a statement to The Indian Express, where he said:

"FAU-G was always in the pipeline and we were preparing for an October release. The ban on PUBG Mobile was coincidental. Our team of developers are highly qualified and capable of developing games as good as PUBG or any other international games."

While there is currently no record of any games published by nCore Games on the Play Store, he stated that the team at nCore had been working on FAU-G since May-June 2020 and that an upcoming cricket game as well as a music game is also in the works.

Speaking about the details of the game, Gondal revealed that the first episode of the game would be based on the Galwan Valley incident, as their prime motive was to provide users with an immersive gameplay experience as well as to make them aware about the value of the Indian soldiers.

"The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. Players will be able to , in teams of five, collaborate and unite to fight the forces of evil"

FAU-G will be available on the App Store, for both Android and iOS users.

