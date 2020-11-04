FAU-G by nCORE Games: Post India server shutdown, PUBG Mobile fans flood Twitter with inquiries

The gaming industry in India, as of now, is dominated by the mobile games market, and titles like PUBG Mobile were influential in pushing this trend.

PUBG Mobile took the country by storm upon release, spawning a new-found culture around video games, and even leading to the birth of a promising esports scene in the country.

However, fans of this title were dealt a blow at the beginning of September, when the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps for security reasons. They were further left disappointed when servers for this title were shut down in India a month later.

A few days after the ban, FAU-G was announced, and it was hailed as the desi replacement to the popular battle royale title. FAU-G is currently being developed by Bengaluru-base game studio, nCORE Games, and is gearing up for one of the biggest game launches in India.

And the abovementioned server shutdown has led many to look to FAU-G for respite and possibly revive the gaming culture around mobile games. This title might not be a battle royale online shooter, but has the core fanbase clamoring for information.

PUBG Mobile take to Twitter to get information about FAU-G

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

FAU-G is due for release later the month; yet, fans know very little about it. This game is set to take after real-life military encounters, with the first level set in the Galwan Valley, as showcased in the recently-released first official teaser.

However, not much else is known about FAU-G, leaving many to inquire as to what the core gameplay will be, and whether it will have a battle royale mode. So far, nCORE has only confirmed that FAU-G will have some sort of multiplayer feature.

FAU-G game to release in November, teaser shows glimpses of Galwan Valley episode

LUNCH IN NOVEMBER#FAUG#MADE IN INDIA🇮🇳 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/wCetwC4skU — Biswajit Nayak 🇮🇳 (@Biswajit6370) October 26, 2020

Abh me FAU-G ke liye excited hu

People were laughing and make fun of it. But the trailer is something very higher than expectations 👍 https://t.co/DADvMVV3Iu — AnJaLi (@ruhaniyatkhwab) October 26, 2020

@akshaykumar

Dear sir plz confirm the FAU-G Game release date — Amit (@Amit95013207) November 1, 2020

As it stands, FAU-G does not have a concrete release date, leading many to take to Twitter and hopefully get a response.

Sir correct. Release date of fau-g game. Plz. Tell — Tanuj Choudhary YT (@TanujCh63444131) October 31, 2020

Sir please tell me confirm date of FAU-G — Musical_Deep (@MusicalDeep2) November 1, 2020

What's the perfect launching date of FAU-G all of us are waiting for it.we hope it is good as other battle royale games and I am proud to be an Indian and I hope your game is going to be successful.JAI HINDI🇮🇳 — Roney rangari (@Roneyrangari1) November 2, 2020

I personally have played Battlefield V and it isn't anything like FAU-G, it is much better infact. Just look at the graphics in the trailer are you weird or have a problem? Because you don't look like you have ever even played a game you nerd. So get your facts straight kid. — Acystic (@Ex1aj) November 3, 2020

I am really excited for this game. pubg mobile and COD is filled with hackers and lagging gameplay. I always die in them but hey are bad 🥺 I am sure FAUG will be awesome ❤️thankyou for making it 😊 — Aman (@camel_aman) October 30, 2020

Hope #FAUG will be up there in quality and not just a benefiting tool of nationalism pic.twitter.com/cdo8ApzDGY — صوفی (@suuffiiiii) October 25, 2020

FAU-G is gearing up to be an absolutely massive launch, but fans are still in the dark when it comes to concrete information regarding this game.

