FAU-G by nCORE Games: Post India server shutdown, PUBG Mobile fans flood Twitter with inquiries

The gaming industry in India, as of now, is dominated by the mobile games market, and titles like PUBG Mobile were influential in pushing this trend.
PUBG Mobile took the country by storm upon release, spawning a new-found culture around video games, and even leading to the birth of a promising esports scene in the country.
However, fans of this title were dealt a blow at the beginning of September, when the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps for security reasons. They were further left disappointed when servers for this title were shut down in India a month later.
A few days after the ban, FAU-G was announced, and it was hailed as the desi replacement to the popular battle royale title. FAU-G is currently being developed by Bengaluru-base game studio, nCORE Games, and is gearing up for one of the biggest game launches in India.
And the abovementioned server shutdown has led many to look to FAU-G for respite and possibly revive the gaming culture around mobile games. This title might not be a battle royale online shooter, but has the core fanbase clamoring for information.
PUBG Mobile take to Twitter to get information about FAU-G
FAU-G is due for release later the month; yet, fans know very little about it. This game is set to take after real-life military encounters, with the first level set in the Galwan Valley, as showcased in the recently-released first official teaser.
However, not much else is known about FAU-G, leaving many to inquire as to what the core gameplay will be, and whether it will have a battle royale mode. So far, nCORE has only confirmed that FAU-G will have some sort of multiplayer feature.
As it stands, FAU-G does not have a concrete release date, leading many to take to Twitter and hopefully get a response.
FAU-G is gearing up to be an absolutely massive launch, but fans are still in the dark when it comes to concrete information regarding this game.
Published 04 Nov 2020, 11:12 IST