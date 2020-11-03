FAU-G by nCORE Games: Expected release date, teaser, and more

On 4th September, a few days after PUBG Mobile got banned, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced a new game to be made in India, called Fearless And United-Guards, aka FAU-G. This was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar initiative.

The announcement tweet also stated that 20% of the net revenue generated would be donated to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer: India’s Bravehearts’ trust. FAU-G is being developed by nCORE games, a Bengaluru-based company, under the actor’s mentorship.

Fearless and United-Guards FAU-G. Coming soon! https://t.co/kWWw9swigx — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) September 4, 2020

Soon after the announcement, players started comparing FAU-G with PUBG Mobile, and some even viewed it as the latter's desi alternative.

In this article, we look at FAU-G's tentative release date, teaser, and more.

FAU-G by nCORE Games: All details known so far

Expected release date

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

In a tweet on Dussehra, nCORE Games shed some light on the release date of FAU-G. According to the post, this game is all set to release in November 2020. However, no exact date was announced.

This revelation about the date has kept fans and players waiting for the arrival of this title.

Teaser

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

On Dussehra, the first official teaser of this game was dropped on Twitter by Akshay Kumar, which created a lot of buzz. There were mixed reactions from the community, with some users pointing out the 'outdated' graphics, while others were willing to wait and watch as the game is still under development.

According to earlier reports, FAU-G's first level would be set in Galwan Valley, and it won’t feature the third-person shooting mode, which will be added with later updates.

Players can see the same in the teaser, which features a Galwan Valley map and shows clashes between two parties. However, the teaser didn’t disclose anything about the gameplay.

Fans are excited and hyped for the title as it nears its release date, and it will be exciting to see how this game fares.