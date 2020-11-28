Fake FAU-G mobile game applications deleted from Google Play Store

Following the official announcement of FAU-G, or Fearless And United Guards, several fake mobile game applications of the same name had surfaced on Google Play Store. Now, these fraudulent games have been removed from the app.

FAU-G is a multiplayer game being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company. The announcement of the game was made by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in early September.

The initial proclamation tweet by the star also stated that 20% of the net revenue would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer: India’s Bravehearts trust. It also stated that the title would educate the players about the sacrifice of the soldiers.

After the initial announcement, the players were excited to try out the game, and the launch of the teaser further increased this hype.

Also read: FAU-G game release: Everything we know so far

Bogus FAU-G games removed from Google Play Store

As mentioned earlier, several fake applications with the game’s name had appeared on Google Play Store. As a result, in a tweet, the founder of nCORE Games, Vishal Gondal, had asked the app's officials to remove such impostors.

Since @Google is concerned about the sanity of the appstore it will be great if they can remove all the fake FAU-G Game apps @nCore_games

from its store before taking down @Paytm used & loved by millions @vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/VCYKeJE4Oo — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) September 18, 2020

It appears that all these fake applications with the name of FAUG have been removed from the Play Store. Now, both search terms ‘FAUG’ and ‘FAU-G’ give no results on the app.

Advertisement

FAUG and FAU-G both give no results

In a tweet, the game’s developers had announced that the game would be launched in November. But with the month almost drawing to an end, the players and fans are anxious about its release.

A few days earlier, an unverified pre-registration page had emerged on TapTap Store. However, there is still no official word on any such registration by the developers of the game. Hence, it received mixed reactions as fans were divided over its legitimacy.