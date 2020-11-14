Unverified FAU-G registration page on TapTap Store receives over 60,000 registrations, users still unclear about authenticity

FAU-G, or Fearless And United Guards, was initially announced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in September. nCORE Games is developing this game under the actor's mentorship. According to a recent tweet by the developer, it will release in November, though no exact date was provided.

Ever since its announcement, this title has managed to keep fans and players buzzing. In late October, FAU-G's first official teaser was dropped, on the occasion of Dussehra, which received mixed reactions. |It also did not provide any insight into the gameplay.

According to the reports, the first level of the game is set in Galwan Valley. It will also not initially feature the third-person mode, which would be added with subsequent updates.

Users unclear about authenticity of unverified FAU-G registration page on TapTap Store

FAU-G pre-registrations on TapTap

A few days back, the pre-registration page of the game surfaced on TapTap. So far, pre-registrations have crossed the 60000-mark, and the page has over 80000 followers.

However, the developer of FAU-G has made no official announcement in this regard. Hence, there is no clarity among users about the authenticity of these pre-registrations. This has also sowed a lot of questions in the minds of players.

Without a word from the developer, there is no way to determine its legitimacy.

Hello Sir @vishalgondal @nCore_games @akshaykumar All The Faug fans want to know About Faug Pre Registration Is already Started On Tap Tap App On 9oct 2020 as we all know tap tap is Chinese app ofcourse So is This Doing By @nCore_games officially or something else ! pic.twitter.com/KuQ2aG0KTv — Net Mechanics (@9329ac260c4e4a3) November 10, 2020

Many FAU-G fans and players are hyped for the title, but all they can do is wait for the official announcement about its release.

Users can keep up with the official announcements for the game by following the social media accounts of nCORE Games. They can click here to visit the developers' Twitter handle.

