Fans react as India’s PUBG Mobile alternative, FAU-G, starts pre-registrations

Pre-registrations for the much-awaited title, FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guards, began on the Google Play Store yesterday. The title was initially announced in September, a few days after PUBG Mobile was banned. Ever since, many players have considered it to be the alternative to the renowned BR game.

On Dussehra, FAU-G's first official teaser was released, and it featured a few glimpses of the Galwan Valley map, likely to be the first level in the game. However, it didn’t feature any gameplay clips, hence receiving mixed reactions from players.

Earlier this month, an unverified pre-registration page had also surfaced on the TapTap Store, and over 1,60,000 people had registered for it.

Fans react as FAU-G's pre-registrations finally take off

On 30th November, nCORE Games, the developers of FAU-G, announced that pre-registration had opened. Fans have been delighted by the announcement and are eagerly waiting to try out the game.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

The announcement tweet stated:

“On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game.”

Here are some reactions of fans to this process:

All the best team #FAUG , we all indian gamer will support you till the top of the success this game.

And done the registration and can't wait for this game #FAUG — ßindass ßoy (@GRV9086) November 30, 2020

FAU-G is almost here. But still waiting for PUBG Mobile - India like...#FAUG #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/fsutQyD3xW — Jawed Huda (@jawed001) November 30, 2020

Pre-register has started for #FAUG

But my phone can't support.

Me: pic.twitter.com/0sYdNumL22 — Rahul Gupta (@rahulg_0910) November 30, 2020

Pre-registeration has start for #FAUG in playstore

Pubg and other games pic.twitter.com/Pnvc3HUY9A — IParth_vashist (@IVashist) November 30, 2020

Thank you so much vishal gondal sir , I had been waiting for it since september 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mQJGEoXyis — Shouvik Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@ShouvikSarkar) November 30, 2020

Registered my self, now waiting for release



OS - Android 10 pic.twitter.com/xE0Pa3xUhV — Aviraaj (@Simply_Adi18) November 30, 2020

Some users also were dismayed as they were facing the ‘device isn’t compatible’ error on the Google Play Store while trying the register. The exact reason for this isn’t known yet, but Vishal Gondal, Founder of nCORE Games, tweeted that the company is looking into the matter.

Checking this bhai 🙏 — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) November 30, 2020

How to pre-register for FAU-G

Players can pre-register for FAU-G from the Google Play Store by following the steps given below:

Step 1: They have to visit the Google Play Store page of FAU-G here.

They have to visit the Google Play Store page of FAU-G here. Step 2: Users then have to press the 'Pre-registration' button.

Users then have to press the 'Pre-registration' button. Step 3: A dialog box will appear, and they can click 'Ok' to complete the registration.

