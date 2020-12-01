nCore Games’ FAU-G rated 16+ on Google Play Store, likely to have strong violence

In early September, popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards in support of the Indian Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat movement.

The 53-year-old's tweet revealed that the game aims to educate players about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers, with 20% of the net revenue generated set to be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

FAU-G is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, under the mentorship of the actor.

On 30th November, the developers announced that the game's pre-registration has opened up.

Also read: FAU-G game release: Everything we know so far

nCore Games’ FAU-G has a 16+ rating on Google Play Store

FAU-G is rated 16+ on Google Play Store with ‘Strong Violence’, as shown in the picture below:

Advertisement

Content Rating of FAU-G on Google Play Store

A game's rating is set according to the content present in it. Therefore, it is likely that FAU-G will feature some strong violence.

According to the Google Play Help:

"Ratings are the responsibility of the app developers and the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC)."

"Content ratings are used to describe the minimum maturity level of content in apps. However, content ratings don’t tell you whether an app is designed for users of a specific age. Ratings are typically based on a number of factors, including sexual content, violence, drugs, gambling, and profane language."

FAU-G pre-registration

As mentioned earlier, the pre-registrations of FAU-G have now begun.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

The tweet posted by the developers yesterday read:

"On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game."

Follow the steps given below to pre-register for FAU-G:

Step 1: Open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on Google Play Store. You can click here to visit the page.

Open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on Google Play Store. You can click here to visit the page. Step 2: Click on the ‘Pre-register’ option.

Click on the ‘Pre-register’ option. Step 3: A dialog box will then appear. Click on the ‘OK’ button to complete the registration.

Also Read: Some players are unable to register for FAU-G as they receive "device isn’t compatible" error on Google Play Store