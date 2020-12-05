FAU-G release date likely to be in late December

The pre-registration for FAU-G started at the very end of November and the popular action title may release in late December.

The highly anticipated game is developed by nCORE Games and was initially announced back in early September by actor Akshay Kumar. The title is based on real-world scenarios and is aimed at educating players about the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The game's only teaser was released on the occasion of Dussehra. Ever since then, the developers haven’t revealed much about the gameplay and FAU-G has been under a cloud of mystery.

FAU-G expected release date likely to be in late December

Earlier, the developers in a tweet had announced that the game would be launched in November. The pre-registration for the game, however, only began on November 30.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

According to sources, FAU-G might be released in late December. However, the developers – nCORE Games are yet to announce an official release date.

The game achieved the incredible feat of 1 million pre-registrations within 24 hours. Clearly, there is no shortage of players who are excited to see what the game has in store for them.

How to register for FAU-G

If players haven’t registered themselves for FAU-G on the Google Play Store already, they can follow the steps given below to do so.

Step 1: Visit the game’s page on Google Play Store. The players can click on this link to visit the website.

FAU-G on the Google Play Store

Step 2: Tap the ‘pre-register’ button.

Step 3: A pop-up dialogue box appears, prompting the users to confirm their pre-registration for the game.

'Install when available' automatically installs the game upon release

Step 4: Press the ‘OK’ button. If the players desire to install the game as soon as it becomes available, the players can press the ‘Install when available’ button.

