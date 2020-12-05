FAU-G release date likely to be in late December

The pre-registration for FAU-G started at the very end of November and the popular action title may release in late December.
The highly anticipated game is developed by nCORE Games and was initially announced back in early September by actor Akshay Kumar. The title is based on real-world scenarios and is aimed at educating players about the sacrifices of the armed forces.
The game's only teaser was released on the occasion of Dussehra. Ever since then, the developers haven’t revealed much about the gameplay and FAU-G has been under a cloud of mystery.
Also Read: FAU-G APK download for Android is yet to go live, and all existing links on the internet are fake
FAU-G expected release date likely to be in late December
Earlier, the developers in a tweet had announced that the game would be launched in November. The pre-registration for the game, however, only began on November 30.
According to sources, FAU-G might be released in late December. However, the developers – nCORE Games are yet to announce an official release date.
The game achieved the incredible feat of 1 million pre-registrations within 24 hours. Clearly, there is no shortage of players who are excited to see what the game has in store for them.
How to register for FAU-G
If players haven’t registered themselves for FAU-G on the Google Play Store already, they can follow the steps given below to do so.
Step 1: Visit the game’s page on Google Play Store. The players can click on this link to visit the website.
Step 2: Tap the ‘pre-register’ button.
Step 3: A pop-up dialogue box appears, prompting the users to confirm their pre-registration for the game.
Step 4: Press the ‘OK’ button. If the players desire to install the game as soon as it becomes available, the players can press the ‘Install when available’ button.
Also Read: FAU-G pre-registrations: Some users still facing device compatibility issues, request developers for updatesPublished 05 Dec 2020, 19:10 IST