FAU-G pre-registrations: Some users still facing device compatibility issues, request developers for updates

Pre-registrations for FAU-G on Google Play Store began a few days ago. However, not all players have been able to register for it and are facing an error message stating that their device is not compatible.

FAU-G is developed by the Bengaluru-based nCORE Games, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company. The initial announcement of the game was made by Akshay Kumar in early September to support the Prime Minister's AtmaNirbhar Movement.

The trailer of FAU-G was rolled out on the occasion of Dussehra and featured the Galwan Valley map, which is supposedly the first level. However, the game is still under still heavy clouds of mystery as the developers have not revealed gameplay just yet.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

FAU-G pre-registrations: Some users still face device compatibility issues, request developers for updates

A couple of days back, the developers announced that the pre-registration of FAU-G was open on the Google Play Store and over 1 million players registered in the first 24 hours.

However, several users are receiving the "device isn't compatible" error message while trying to register. This has restricted many users from pre-registering for FAU-G.

Fans took to various platforms including Twitter to voice their concerns. They tagged Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCORE games, along with the developers looking for a solution to this problem.

Gondal, on the day the pre-registration began, tweeted that they are looking into the matter.

Advertisement

Checking this bhai 🙏 — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) November 30, 2020

Here are some of the Tweets by the concerned fans regarding this error.

Why is my Device with 8GB RAM and 112.5GB Internal Memory free not compatible? 💔#FAUG #BeFearless pic.twitter.com/ZWZV6UCsJW — ABHINAV SINHA (@ToughAbhinav) November 30, 2020

What is this 😟😟😟 my Redmi Note 5 Pro is not compatible with FAU-G....is that Snapdragon 636 is not support this game...i want to Pre-Register this game & really want to play in my phone 🔥🔥 Also want to support INDIAN Games 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGhvFMqSq7 — MOMIN SAIFODDIN (@MominSaifoddin) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

Sir , I was excited to play indian game but showing (your device is not capable for this game and my mobile 4gb ram 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/tkC8hQ9VCX — Maurya satish (@Mauryasatish11) November 30, 2020

No, I am using Redmi note 5 pro.....it's Registrered.

The think problem is with Xiaomi new update . I not update my mobile that's why it's pre-registered...... pic.twitter.com/lsjs3s8egF — Ujwal Shiraskar (@ShiraskarUjwal) December 3, 2020

It is still not available @nCore_games

Please ensure that it is available for everyone.. pic.twitter.com/7gaxJ4Zrik — MrGamerNeil (@MrGamerNeil) November 30, 2020

Lol what is the compatibility

6gb ra9 kirin 970 processor and still facing this? pic.twitter.com/gi3VRHKjl6 — アブヘイ abhayy-kun (@MrThongss) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

Faug not compatible .My device supported Pubg mobile and also call of duty!!! why Faug ? pic.twitter.com/Z6TexeloZG — Tushar (@Tushar18477677) November 30, 2020

Hey ! @nCore_games Do I Need 16 GB Ram And 1TB Storage With Flagship Class Processor 😅



Why My Phone With 4GB Ram with helio p22 Still Incompatible For This App ?



Disappointing pic.twitter.com/bYYQASS8iQ — Faug Memes (@FauG_Meme) November 30, 2020

Solve this problem. Pubg was running in my phone but this is showing incompatible pic.twitter.com/C1leTLhksV — rodolf virchow (@RodolfVirchow) November 30, 2020

Look at this.@nCore_games . Can u pls extend the support to some more devices because my phone can support codm and pubg. It's a high end 8GB ram phone but🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FTuDAA5Gnu — Hardcodex_YT (@HardcodexY) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

It is likely that this issue will soon be rectified and players will be able to pre-register for the game.

Earlier, an unverified pre-registration page of FAU-G appeared on TapTap. The game is rated 8.4/10, and currently, around 1,76,000 users are registered on the page.

How to pre-register for FAU-G

Here are the steps by which users can register for FAU-G:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. Users can click here to visit the page.

Visit the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. Users can click here to visit the page. Step 2: They would then have to tap the "Pre-registration" button.

They would then have to tap the "Pre-registration" button. Step 3: A dialogue box will soon appear; click on the "Ok" to complete the registration.

Also Read: nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Everything we know about the gameplay so far