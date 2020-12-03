FAU-G pre-registrations: Some users still facing device compatibility issues, request developers for updates

Pre-registrations for FAU-G on Google Play Store began a few days ago. However, not all players have been able to register for it and are facing an error message stating that their device is not compatible.
FAU-G is developed by the Bengaluru-based nCORE Games, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company. The initial announcement of the game was made by Akshay Kumar in early September to support the Prime Minister's AtmaNirbhar Movement.
The trailer of FAU-G was rolled out on the occasion of Dussehra and featured the Galwan Valley map, which is supposedly the first level. However, the game is still under still heavy clouds of mystery as the developers have not revealed gameplay just yet.
FAU-G pre-registrations: Some users still face device compatibility issues, request developers for updates
A couple of days back, the developers announced that the pre-registration of FAU-G was open on the Google Play Store and over 1 million players registered in the first 24 hours.
However, several users are receiving the "device isn't compatible" error message while trying to register. This has restricted many users from pre-registering for FAU-G.
Fans took to various platforms including Twitter to voice their concerns. They tagged Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCORE games, along with the developers looking for a solution to this problem.
Gondal, on the day the pre-registration began, tweeted that they are looking into the matter.
Here are some of the Tweets by the concerned fans regarding this error.
It is likely that this issue will soon be rectified and players will be able to pre-register for the game.
Earlier, an unverified pre-registration page of FAU-G appeared on TapTap. The game is rated 8.4/10, and currently, around 1,76,000 users are registered on the page.
How to pre-register for FAU-G
Here are the steps by which users can register for FAU-G:
- Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. Users can click here to visit the page.
- Step 2: They would then have to tap the "Pre-registration" button.
- Step 3: A dialogue box will soon appear; click on the "Ok" to complete the registration.
Published 03 Dec 2020, 17:56 IST