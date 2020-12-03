nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Everything we know about the gameplay so far

FAU-G is a multiplayer shooter being developed by nCORE Games, under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar. The Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, however, hasn’t given much information about the game.

The title, also called Fearless And United Guards, was announced in early September by the Bollywood superstar, and the first teaser was dropped on 25th October. The players were divided over the teasers, which did not reveal much about the gameplay, but it did feature glimpses of Galwan Valley.

The pre-registrations for FAU-G are also underway and saw the incredible feat of over one million pre-registrations in just 24 hours.

nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Everything gameplay-relater known so far

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The developers have made it clear that the game would not feature a battle royale mode at release, and it would be added in further updates. They also clarified that the game isn’t a clone of PUBG Mobile and is different from the renowned battle royale title.

how can you call FAU-G a clone when the concept of both the games are completely different — shivansh Tripathi (@shivans32810021) December 2, 2020

can you explain me how it is clone???? — Ankur Raj (@raj_ankur_) December 2, 2020

Its not a clone. — Mayank (@NOTCOOLSHARMAJI) December 2, 2020

Initially, it will be launched as a third-person shooter, and the first level would be set in the Galwan Valley, which also appeared in the trailer. It will likely feature a single-player as well as a cooperative multiplayer mode at release.

The game will be in a level/episodic structure and will be based on real-world scenarios. However, the exact details will only be revealed at release.

Over the last few months, the game’s massive hype has led to several fake surfacing on the Google Play Store. However, they’ve now been removed, and users can click here to read more about the same.

Since @Google is concerned about the sanity of the appstore it will be great if they can remove all the fake FAU-G Game apps @nCore_games

from its store before taking down @Paytm used & loved by millions @vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/VCYKeJE4Oo — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) September 18, 2020

How to pre-register for FAU-G

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register:

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

Thank you so much vishal gondal sir , I had been waiting for it since september 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mQJGEoXyis — Shouvik Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@ShouvikSarkar) November 30, 2020

Registered my self, now waiting for release



OS - Android 10 pic.twitter.com/xE0Pa3xUhV — Aviraaj (@Simply_Adi18) November 30, 2020

FAU-G is now available for pre register in 🇮🇳 .

Excited to play this game 😍 pic.twitter.com/hKhNYb4ok5 — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) November 30, 2020

Step 1: They can open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G here.

Step 2: Next, they can press the ‘Pre-register’ button. A dialog box will appear, prompting users to confirm the registration.

Step 3: Lastly, they have to click the ‘OK’ button to complete the process.

