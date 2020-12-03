nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Everything we know about the gameplay so far

FAU-G is a multiplayer shooter being developed by nCORE Games, under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar. The Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, however, hasn’t given much information about the game.
The title, also called Fearless And United Guards, was announced in early September by the Bollywood superstar, and the first teaser was dropped on 25th October. The players were divided over the teasers, which did not reveal much about the gameplay, but it did feature glimpses of Galwan Valley.
The pre-registrations for FAU-G are also underway and saw the incredible feat of over one million pre-registrations in just 24 hours.
nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Everything gameplay-relater known so far
The developers have made it clear that the game would not feature a battle royale mode at release, and it would be added in further updates. They also clarified that the game isn’t a clone of PUBG Mobile and is different from the renowned battle royale title.
Initially, it will be launched as a third-person shooter, and the first level would be set in the Galwan Valley, which also appeared in the trailer. It will likely feature a single-player as well as a cooperative multiplayer mode at release.
The game will be in a level/episodic structure and will be based on real-world scenarios. However, the exact details will only be revealed at release.
Over the last few months, the game’s massive hype has led to several fake surfacing on the Google Play Store. However, they’ve now been removed, and users can click here to read more about the same.
How to pre-register for FAU-G
Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register:
Step 1: They can open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G here.
Step 2: Next, they can press the ‘Pre-register’ button. A dialog box will appear, prompting users to confirm the registration.
Step 3: Lastly, they have to click the ‘OK’ button to complete the process.
Published 03 Dec 2020, 10:17 IST