Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Everything we know about the gameplay so far

Image via nCORE Games
Image via nCORE Games
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 03 Dec 2020, 11:15 IST
News
Advertisement

FAU-G is a multiplayer shooter being developed by nCORE Games, under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar. The Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, however, hasn’t given much information about the game.

The title, also called Fearless And United Guards, was announced in early September by the Bollywood superstar, and the first teaser was dropped on 25th October. The players were divided over the teasers, which did not reveal much about the gameplay, but it did feature glimpses of Galwan Valley.

The pre-registrations for FAU-G are also underway and saw the incredible feat of over one million pre-registrations in just 24 hours. 

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G receives over 1 million pre-registrations in 24 hours, highest ever in India

nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Everything gameplay-relater known so far

The developers have made it clear that the game would not feature a battle royale mode at release, and it would be added in further updates. They also clarified that the game isn’t a clone of PUBG Mobile and is different from the renowned battle royale title.

Advertisement

Initially, it will be launched as a third-person shooter, and the first level would be set in the Galwan Valley, which also appeared in the trailer. It will likely feature a single-player as well as a cooperative multiplayer mode at release.

Advertisement

The game will be in a level/episodic structure and will be based on real-world scenarios. However, the exact details will only be revealed at release.

Over the last few months, the game’s massive hype has led to several fake surfacing on the Google Play Store. However, they’ve now been removed, and users can click here to read more about the same.

How to pre-register for FAU-G

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Step 1: They can open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G here.

Step 2: Next, they can press the ‘Pre-register’ button. A dialog box will appear, prompting users to confirm the registration.

Step 3: Lastly, they have to click the ‘OK’ button to complete the process.

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G rated 16+ on Google Play Store, likely to have strong violence

Published 03 Dec 2020, 10:17 IST
PUBG PUBG Guide FAU-G
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी