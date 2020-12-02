On 30th November, the developers of FAU-G had announced that pre-registrations for the game were open.

The highly anticipated game was announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in early September, and the teaser was dropped on the occasion of Dussehra.

FAU-G is developed by nCORE Games under the mentorship of the actor. Apart from its entertainment value, the game will also educate players about the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

nCore Games' FAU-G receives over 1 million pre-registrations in 24 hours, highest ever in India

It has now been confirmed that FAU-G has received over 1 million pre-registrations in just 24 hours, which the highest ever in India.

The developers of the game took to Twitter to inform users about this achievement and expressed their gratitude for the fantastic response.

The tweet reads:

“Thank you for a fantastic response! Highest number of pre-registrations in India in less than 24 hours! 1+ million and counting...”

It is likely that the number of pre-registrations will grow even further in the days to come.

If players have not registered for FAU-G yet, they can do so by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. You can also click this link to visit the page.

Click on the 'Pre-registration' button

Step 2: Next,click on the ‘Pre-registration’ button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to confirm the registration.

Click on the 'Ok' button to complete the registration

Step 4: Click on the ‘OK’ button to complete the registration process.

