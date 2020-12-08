FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards (FAU-G) is a highly anticipated action game that is developed by nCORE Games, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company based in Bangalore.

The game was announced in early September, just days after PUBG Mobile and 117 other applications were banned in India.

nCore Games’ FAU-G mobile game: Everything we know so far

For the most part, FAU-G has been under a heavy cloud of mystery and speculation. The teaser of the game was released on the occasion of Dussehra but it did not disclose the specifics of the gameplay. It only gave players a glimpse of the Galwan Valley map, which is probably the location for the first level of the game.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

FAU-G will be based on real-world scenarios and aims to educate players on the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. 20% of the net revenue will also be donated to Bharat Ke Veer trust.

The game will not feature a battle royale mode upon its release and will only feature a single-player and cooperative multiplayer mode. The exact details will only be known after it is released.

Besides the teaser, FAU-G's developers also announced that the game would be released in November. However, the game did not make the deadline, with the developers announcing pre-registrations on the last day of the month.

These pre-registrations have received a fantastic response, with more than 1 million users registering for the game in the first 24 hours.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

FAU-G's developers haven’t revealed all their cards about the actual gameplay. However, with the pre-registrations underway, players will likely be able to find out themselves when they play the game.

