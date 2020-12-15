nCORE Games FAU-G likely to have two in-game currencies, unique rank-up system

FAU-G, aka Fearless and United Guards, will likely have two in-game currencies and a unique in-game system upon release. The title is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, and is based on real-world scenarios.

On the whole, the developers haven’t revealed put all their cards on the table. After months of speculation, they announced the pre-registration for the highly anticipated title on November 30th.

FAU-G then achieved the incredible feat of one million pre-registrations within 24 hours of announcing, which is the highest in India.

FAU-G could contain two in-game currencies and a particular rank-up system

Players can see two different currencies in one of the pictures on the Google Play Store, which means the game might likely feature two in-game currencies upon release. At the same time, it will feature a unique level or rank-up system that could be called as Honour Road.

Image as seen on the Google Play Store

However, the specifics about both haven’t been revealed yet. With pre-registrations underway, it is likely that users will be able to try out the game themselves.

Earlier, in October, the first official teaser of FAU-G was released on Twitter, but it didn’t shed any light on the actual gameplay. It showed glimpses of the Galwan Valley, which will mostly be the location for the first level of the title. Users were divided over it, but it managed to create a spark in the community.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Apart from the entertainment aspect, the title will also educate players about the sacrifices of the soldiers. Also, 20% of the net revenue generated from the game will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer: India’s Braveheart trust.

According to a report, FAU-G will not feature a battle royale mode on release but will have a cooperative multiplayer mode.

If players haven't pre-registered yet, they can do so by following the steps given in the video below:

