nCORE Games FAU-G Mobile: Pre-registration link, how to register, teaser, and gameplay leaks

FAU-G, aka Fearless And Unite Guards, is a highly-anticipated mobile action game. It is developed by the Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive company, nCORE Games, under the mentorship of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The initial announcement about the game was made by the actor in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s atmanirbhar movement in September. It will be based on real-life scenarios and will educate players about the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

The title’s pre-registration is currently underway, and it has received a fantastic response from players.

This article recaps at all the details about FAU-G.

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G mobile game: Everything we know so far

FAU-G teaser

The game’s teaser was released on Dussehra on Twitter. It only featured glimpses of the Galwan Valley map and did not shed light on the actual gameplay.

Alongside the teaser, the developers announced that the game would be launched in November. On the very last day of the month, however, the developers announced the pre-registration as open.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Leaks

The developers of FAU-G haven’t revealed all their cards about the game. For the most part, they have kept it under wraps.

According to earlier reports, the game’s first level will be set in Galwan Valley, and it will not feature a battle royale mode upon release. It will only feature a single-player and a cooperative multiplayer mode. FAU-G will likely be set in an episodic structure and be based on real-world scenarios.

How to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store

On 30th November, the developers announced the pre-registration for FAU-G, and within 24 hours, it achieved the incredible feat of over one million registrations.

Advertisement

Pre-registration link: Click here

Users can follow the steps given to pre-register for FAU-G on the Play Store:

Step 1: They can open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: They have to press the pre-registration button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting users to confirm the registration.

Step 4: They can press the ‘OK’ option to complete the procedure. Then, gamers can press ‘Install when available’ if they wish to download the game when it’s available.

However, not all users have been able to pre-register for FAU-G, and they encountered an error message stating that their device isn’t compatible. The reason for this error is not known yet, and the developers are looking into it.

Also read: FAU-G vs. PUBG Mobile Indian version: Three major confirmed differences