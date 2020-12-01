Made-in-India war game, FAU-G, to feature real-world scenarios and experiences of soldiers

As soon as PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September, a new India-made game, Fearless and United Guards, i.e., FAU-G, was announced. This reveal came much to the surprise of Indian mobile gamers.

Even though the FAU-G's developers, the Bengaluru-based nCORE Games, denied any links with PUBG Mobile, players have been waiting for the game ever since.

When the servers of PUBG Mobile shut down in India, players became more impatient for FAU-G’s release. They have been waiting with bated breath since it was revealed that the game would release in November.

Unfortunately, this deadline was not met, bringing another wave of disappointment upon players. However, in a silver lining, nCORE Games announced yesterday, i.e., 30th November, that pre-registrations for FAU-G have commenced. Players who pre-register would be the first to enjoy this multiplayer title.

FAU-G to feature real-life scenarios and experiences of soldiers

Mobile gamers must already be aware that FAU-G is a war-based game. However, the scenarios of battle will not be entirely fictional, as portrayed in most war games. They will be based on the real-life struggles of soldiers who put their lives at risk for the country's safety and security.

nCORE Games is all set to bring the grit and violence of battle to the screens of mobile gamers who will be able to relive the adrenaline-induced moments faced by Indian soldiers. The title's first map is also based on the mountainous terrains of northern India.

Players will join the special unit of FAU-G commandos, where they will patrol the border territory to ensure safety. They will also have to defeat hostile enemies and perhaps sacrifice themselves to save their country, undoubtedly evoking a sense of patriotism in their hearts.

