FAU-G game pre-registration link goes live on Google Play Store; here's how you can register

Finally, a month after the official teaser of FAU-G was dropped on Twitter, the pre-registration for the game has finally commenced.

The initial announcement of the game was made by Akshay Kumar back in early September, just a few days after a ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile along with 117 other applications.

The game has been developed by nCORE Games under the mentorship of the Bollywood superstar. The announcement by the star also added that 20% of the net revenue generated from the game would be donated to Bharat Ke Veer: India’s Braveheart trust.

This hype around the title was further increased with the teaser's release on the occasion of Dussehra. It featured a Galwan Valley map, which is the probable location for the first level of the game. However, no revelations were made about the actual gameplay.

FAU-G game pre-registration link goes live on Google Play Store

Alongside the teaser, the developers had also announced that the game had been set to release in the month of November, though they did not provide an exact release date.

The fans have been eagerly waiting throughout the month, and finally, the developers have announced the pre-registration. Their tweet read:

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

Follow the steps given below to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store:

Step 1: Open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on Google Play Store. The players can click this link to visit the webpage.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Next, simply click on the "Pre-register" button.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, prompting the users to confirm their pre-registration.

Click "OK" to complete the registration

Step 4: Click "OK" to complete the registration.

However, many players have been facing an error message stating that "The device isn’t compatible." Several users have taken to various platforms to find out the answers to this error.

