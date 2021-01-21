FAU-G mobile game's official launch date

Indian gamers have been waiting patiently for the release of FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards. The famous battle-royale title PUBG Mobile being banned in India came as a shock to mobile gamers. So, the news of FAU-G’s release helped ease discontent caused by the ban. However, PUBG Mobile and FAU-G are different types of games.

FAU-G is all set to depict the struggles faced by Indian soldiers in the northern borders of the country. Since this title is a war game, players will have to step into the role of commandos.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

According to the developers, 20% of the game's revenue will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer: India’s Bravehearts Trust. Players will gain an insight into the lives of soldiers on the front lines of the borders.

The pre-registration for the game has already begun. Gamers can read this article if they want to know the steps to pre-register. FAU-G managed to get over a million pre-registrations within the first 24 hours.

FAU-G mobile game's official launch

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The teaser for FAU-G was made public on 25th October 2020. Players were elated when the developers, nCore Games, announced the initial launch date of November 2020. But, unfortunately, that release got delayed.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

On 3rd January 2020, The studio finally announced that FAU-G would release on India's Republic Day, i.e., 26th January 2021. Since the game portrays the struggles of Indian soldiers, there couldn’t have been a better date for the game's launch.

