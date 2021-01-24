FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Major differences players need to know before they download the games

The battle royale genre has witnessed a sharp rise in popularity on the mobile platform, with games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire currently dominating the industry.

PUBG Mobile has largely been instrumental in establishing mobile phones as legitimate handheld gaming devices in the last few years.

FAU-G, on the other hand, is one of the most anticipated games in the Indian mobile gaming community. The game is set to be released on 26th January.

This article takes a look at a few differences between PUBG Mobile and FAU-G that players need to know before they download the games.

Major differences between FAU-G and PUBG Mobile

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game where 100 players land on an island at the start of a match and fight it out against each other to be the last man/team standing.

The description of the game on Google Play Store reads:

"Survive epic 100-player classic battles, payload mode and fast-paced 4v4 team deathmatch and zombie modes. Survival is key, and the last one standing wins. When duty calls, fire at will."

Meanwhile, FAU-G is a multiplayer action game based on the real-world scenarios faced by Indian soldiers on the battlefield.

Its description on Google Play Store reads:

"Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders."

FAU-G is likely to follow an episode or level-based sequence. As seen in the game's trailer, the first level is expected to take place in the Galwan Valley.

Game modes

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of games modes apart from the regular battle royale mode. Moreover, its developers frequently introduce new game modes to keep the game fresh for players.

With the recent 1.2 update, they have added the Runic Power mode. There have also been rumours regarding an Among Us-themed PUBG Mobile mode. Click here to read more about it.

FAU-G, on the other hand, is not going to feature a battle royale mode upon its release. The mode will reportedly be added with subsequent updates. Upon its release, the game will only have a single-player and a cooperative multiplayer mode.

