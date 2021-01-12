PUBG Mobile could receive an Among Us themed game mode, suggests new leak

PUBG Mobile and Among Us fans may get a huge surprise in the form of a collaboration type mode in PUBG in the future. This is courtesy of a leaked video from a YouTuber named LuckyMan.

According to LuckyMan, he was able to play it early to demonstrate it, and it will be coming in as an update to the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile soon.

This new game mode is called "Who is the ghost" and features two teams: special forces and ghost. Ghost's task is to kill the members of the special forces before they figure out who the ghost is.

Another way is to repair the underground base. The entire video takes place from the ghost's perspective, and the pictures below have rough translations of what occurs in the game.

Image via LuckyMan

Image via LuckyMan

If this mode were to come to the US, which would excite PUBG Mobile and Among Us fans, there seems to be enough change to not lead to any legal troubles. This is something that has been observed with other Among Us lookalikes.

While the similarities of this new mode can easily remind players of Among us, the process of hitting another player with a pan to knock them out cold feels a lot more like PUBG. A PUBG Mobile and Among Us collaboration would bring a smile to many faces if it were to go out globally.

PUBG Mobile and Among Us fans globally might receive this update later on

It is important to point out to PUBG Mobile and Among Us fans that the version from the leak is technically PUBG's Chinese equivalent named Game of Peace.

Fortunately for PUBG Mobile and Among Us fans in China, this also means that copyright laws follow Chinese rules, not American. So how much they can make their mode look like Among Us is different to how far they could in the US.

