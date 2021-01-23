FAU-G is one of the most anticipated games on the mobile platform. The game is being developed by nCore Games, a Bangalore-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, under the mentorship of renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The game is based on real-world scenarios that will educate players about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Moreover, 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to the BharatKeVeer trust.

Since FAU-G's initial announcement on 4th September 2020, mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for the release of the game. To their delight, the time has nearly arrived, with the game set to be released on 26th January.

This article takes a look at how players can pre-register for FAU-G and more.

FAU-G Mobile game Pre-registration link, official release date and gameplay details

Pre-registrations

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

The pre-registration for FAU-G began on 30th November last year. If the players haven’t pre-registered yet, they can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the pre-registration page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store. They can also click here to visit the page.

Click on the 'Pre-register' button

Step 2: They should next click on the ‘Pre-register’ button.

Press the 'Ok' button

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the screen. Players should click on the ‘Ok’ button to complete the registration.

They can also press the ‘Install When Available’ option if they wish to download the game when it is made available.

Official release date and anthem

On 3rd January, the developers of FAU-G released the official game anthem and announced the release date for the title. As mentioned above, the game will be released on Republic Day, i.e., 26th January 2021.

Players can check out the anthem below:

Gameplay details

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The first trailer of FAU-G was released back in October last year and featured the Galwan Valley, which is supposedly the first map of the game. However, it didn’t provide users with any details about the gameplay.

According to reports, FAU-G will not have the battle royale mode at the time of its release. Several leaks also suggest that the game will be based on an episode or level-based sequence.

Apart from this, a screenshot of FAU-G on Google Play Store showcased two different in-game currencies:

The screenshot on Google Play Store

