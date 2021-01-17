nCore Games FAU-G: Everything we know about the game so far

After FAU-G's publication in early September, Indian fans have awaited the release of the title. The FAU-G creators recently confirmed the release date of the game. It looks like the waiting period has ended.
FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards is developed and published by nCORE Games - a mobile games company based in Bangalore. It is currently India's highly awaited mobile action title. The publication of this action shooter is mentored and guided by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
This article sums up all the information about FAU-G that has been released to date.
FAU-G: Trailer, release date, and anthem
The title's first-ever teaser was first released on October 25th, 2020, on the occasion of Dusshera via nCore Games' Twitter. The post read:
"Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G. Launching in November 2020! Happy #Dussehra"
The mentor and guide of the FAU-G release, Akshay Kumar, later tweeted the game's anthem on his Twitter.
The tweet read:
Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem
According to the latest tweet by the game developers, FAU-G is scheduled to be released on January 26th, 2021, to commemorate India's Republic Day. The tweet states:
What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! Launch 26/1
How to pre-register for FAU-G?
Here are the steps that players can follow to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store:
- Players must open the FAU-G website in the Google Play Store or click here to redirect to the page.
- They must click the "Pre-registration" button. A new pop-up menu will appear.
- Players must select the "OK" button, and the pre-registration process will be completed.
- Players can click the "Install when available" option to update it immediately after the game is available.
nCORE Games FAU-G Mobile's content rating changed to "Teen."