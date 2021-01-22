PUBG Mobile's global publisher, Tencent, likely to acquire big gaming company in US/South Korea

As per TMT Finance's sources, Tencent, a Chinese multinational conglomerate that publishes games like PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings, is looking at a potential acquisition of a gaming business from the USA or South Korea.

The company is considering a multi-billion debt financing deal for the acquisition. Debt financing happens when an organization raises money by selling debt instruments to investors. Debt instruments include fixed income products, such as bonds, bills, or notes.

Tencent looking to acquire a large gaming company. Currently raising several billion dollars. https://t.co/K0tEcJo6hB — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 21, 2021

According to data miner PlayerIGN, Tencent might possibly acquire PUBG, which is extremely popular in China and Asia.

A few days back, Changhan Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc, revealed that the organization was planning to launch a mobile gaming title later in the year, based on PUBG.

The company also has plans to launch another PUBG based title for PC and consoles and a horror survival game in 2022 based on the PUBG universe that will take place three centuries into the future.

#Tencent is possibly acquiring #PUBG.

Which is extremely popular in China. #LeagueofLegends, #DungeonandFighters, and #Crossfire dominate that market, which are games Tencent now own/publish.



We know a new PUBG mobile BR game is coming out this year... — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 21, 2021

According to the Niko Partners blog, in 2020, Tencent invested in 31 gaming companies, three times more than in 2019 and four times higher than in 2017.

The investment includes minor stakes in Japanese developer Platinum Games, the French Voodoo Games, and Germany's Yager. They also participated in a $150 million Series G funding round in Roblox and $100 million in VSPN (Versus Programming Network).

Tencent also acquired Leyou Technologies for $1.5 billion in 2020.

About Tencent

Tencent was founded by Ma Huateng, Zhang Zhidong, Xu Chenye, Chen Yidan, and Zeng Liqing in November 1998. It owns China's most prominent social networking app, WeChat, which has around 1 billion monthly active users.

Tencent launched its gaming division, Tencent Games, in 2003. It holds stakes in Riot Games (developer of League of Legends and Valorant), Epic Games (Fortnite), Supercell (Clash of Clans), Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty), Ubisoft (Assasin Creed), Discord, and Bluehole (PUBG), among others.

PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings were the highest-earning games of 2020 with more than $5 billion in revenues.