PUBG Mobile Global Version 1.2 new Runic Power update for Android: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the most influential games in the world as it paved the way for the rise of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

PUBG Mobile's developers regularly introduce new features to the game with periodic updates. On 12th January, the much-awaited 1.2 update was rolled out, and numerous features made their way into the game, including the Runic Power mode.

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile via the game's APK file. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Global Version 1.2 new Runic Power update for Android via APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update on their devices:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. They can click on the link given below to do so:

PUBG Mobile official website: Click here

Step 2: Players should then click on the ‘‘APK Download’ option. The download will soon commence.

The APK file size is 613 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device.

Step 3: They should next enable the ‘‘Install from unknown source’’ option if it has not been done already. It can be enabled via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

(They can skip this step if the setting is previously enabled)

Step 4: Players should then locate and install the APK file.

Step 5: They have to choose either of the available resource packs - Low-Spec or HD Resource Pack.

After the in-game patches are done, players can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile 1.2 version. If they encounter an error message stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

