PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals: Where to watch, list of teams, prize pool, and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular titles globally, and the game has achieved the pinnacle of success in esports.

PUBG Mobile is known for hosting periodical esports competitions across the world. According to a recent press release, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals is live on various streaming platforms.

The press release statement read:

"Watch as the pinnacle of PUBG MOBILE esports competition gets underway, streamed from Dubai, with the 16 best teams in the world battling it out."

Here's some insight into the PMGC 2020 Finals, the list of the teams, stream channels, and more.

Also read: COD Mobile vs. Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?

List of the teams playing in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals and the prize pool

The best of competitive PUBG Mobile was on display at the PMGC 2020 League Stages, which finished with an explosive Super Weekend on December 20th. The top 16 teams made their way to Dubai, where the finals are currently going on.

Advertisement

These teams are:

Four Angry Men

Bigetron Red Aliens

RRQ Athena

Konina Power

Klas Digital Athletics

Secret Jin

Futbolist

Nova XQF

POWER888 KPS

Abrupt Slayers

Alpha7 Esports

Z3US Esports

Natus Vincere

Aerowolf Limax

Team Secret

A1 Esports

According to the statement from PUBG Corporation, the prize pool of the tournament is:

"PMGC total prize pool- $2,000,000, the biggest prize pool in PUBG."

The winning team alone will get a prize pool of $1,200,000.

Where to watch the PMGC 2020 Finals?

The PMGC 2020 Finals is already live and began on January 21st at 14:25 GMT+4. The tournament will conclude on January 24th, and players can watch the tournament live on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to watch on Facebook.

Click here to watch on Twitch.