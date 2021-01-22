Create
PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals: Where to watch, list of teams, prize pool, and more

The PMGC Finals is live now and will end on January 24th (Image via PUBG Corporation)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 22 Jan 2021, 10:32 IST
News
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular titles globally, and the game has achieved the pinnacle of success in esports.

PUBG Mobile is known for hosting periodical esports competitions across the world. According to a recent press release, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals is live on various streaming platforms.

The press release statement read:

"Watch as the pinnacle of PUBG MOBILE esports competition gets underway, streamed from Dubai, with the 16 best teams in the world battling it out."

Here's some insight into the PMGC 2020 Finals, the list of the teams, stream channels, and more.

List of the teams playing in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals and the prize pool

The best of competitive PUBG Mobile was on display at the PMGC 2020 League Stages, which finished with an explosive Super Weekend on December 20th. The top 16 teams made their way to Dubai, where the finals are currently going on.

Advertisement

These teams are:

  • Four Angry Men
  • Bigetron Red Aliens
  • RRQ Athena
  • Konina Power
  • Klas Digital Athletics
  • Secret Jin
  • Futbolist
  • Nova XQF
  • POWER888 KPS
  • Abrupt Slayers
  • Alpha7 Esports
  • Z3US Esports
  • Natus Vincere
  • Aerowolf Limax
  • Team Secret
  • A1 Esports

According to the statement from PUBG Corporation, the prize pool of the tournament is:

"PMGC total prize pool- $2,000,000, the biggest prize pool in PUBG."

The winning team alone will get a prize pool of $1,200,000.

Where to watch the PMGC 2020 Finals?

The PMGC 2020 Finals is already live and began on January 21st at 14:25 GMT+4. The tournament will conclude on January 24th, and players can watch the tournament live on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.  

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to watch on Facebook.

Click here to watch on Twitch.

Published 22 Jan 2021, 10:32 IST
PUBG Mobile Global Championship PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Tournament
