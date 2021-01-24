Create
Fans cannot wait as FAU-G's 26th January release date approaches

FAUG is scheduled for a 26th January release date
Modified 24 Jan 2021, 11:55 IST
Feature
One of the biggest stories to come out of the Indian gaming community seems to be the military-themed action game, FAU-G.

Developed by nCore Games, FAU-G is scheduled for release on the 26th of January to fit in with the patriotic themes of the game.

The game has been in development for quite a while and was announced shortly after PUBG Mobile received a ban in the country.

FAU-G, instead of being a battle royale, is geared towards a more single-player experience, with some semblance of a multiplayer in the form of co-op action.

The game is finally set for release in a few days, and fans cannot wait to see what nCore Games has been cooking up for months.

Fans excited about FAU-G's 26th January release

While skeptical at first, fans seem to have changed their minds about FAU-G after the release of its gameplay trailer, which was set to its very own "anthem".

As the release date approaches, fans have been quite vocal about their excitement for the game.

There are still a lot of questions about what exactly the gameplay of FAU-G will involve. So far, players have only seen a couple of melee encounters and one assault rifle.

Players can experience the game first-hand very soon, and all questions relating to its gameplay will be put to rest.

The pre-registrations for FAU-G were opened a while ago, and the numbers have reportedly been massive. It is safe to say that the game has a huge amount of hype leading up to its release.

The Indian gaming community is in for a treat in 2021, with FAU-G announced for the 26th of January and GameEon unveiling Mumbai Gullies earlier last week.

Also Read: FAU-G mobile game pre-registration link, official release date and gameplay details

Published 24 Jan 2021, 11:55 IST
Twitter Reactions FAU-G
