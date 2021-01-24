Fans cannot wait as FAU-G's 26th January release date approaches

One of the biggest stories to come out of the Indian gaming community seems to be the military-themed action game, FAU-G.

Developed by nCore Games, FAU-G is scheduled for release on the 26th of January to fit in with the patriotic themes of the game.

The game has been in development for quite a while and was announced shortly after PUBG Mobile received a ban in the country.

FAU-G, instead of being a battle royale, is geared towards a more single-player experience, with some semblance of a multiplayer in the form of co-op action.

The game is finally set for release in a few days, and fans cannot wait to see what nCore Games has been cooking up for months.

Fans excited about FAU-G's 26th January release

While skeptical at first, fans seem to have changed their minds about FAU-G after the release of its gameplay trailer, which was set to its very own "anthem".

As the release date approaches, fans have been quite vocal about their excitement for the game.

There are still a lot of questions about what exactly the gameplay of FAU-G will involve. So far, players have only seen a couple of melee encounters and one assault rifle.

Players can experience the game first-hand very soon, and all questions relating to its gameplay will be put to rest.

This look sick. If the graphics are like this I bet this game will become really famous. — Hardcodex_YT (@HardcodexY) January 3, 2021

Only 7 days to become FAU-G ❤️ I can't wait. Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai FAU-G 🔥🔥 — Mirza Niyamath Ali Baig (@niyamath_baig) January 18, 2021

More excited after seeing this good job @nCore_games waiting for 26/1 — Sunil Vaishnav (@SunilVa96624252) January 3, 2021

The pre-registrations for FAU-G were opened a while ago, and the numbers have reportedly been massive. It is safe to say that the game has a huge amount of hype leading up to its release.

The Indian gaming community is in for a treat in 2021, with FAU-G announced for the 26th of January and GameEon unveiling Mumbai Gullies earlier last week.

Faug game releasing on 26 Jan pic.twitter.com/FVefgTwICE — Pratik Rai (@wtf_pratikk) January 23, 2021

Faug Game is coming on 26th Jan , On republic Day, 😍So Freaking Excited! — NanoMech (@NaNo_MeCh_Yt) January 23, 2021

Sir ji, im big fan of faug game but sir i want this game is played in world wide areas.. Plz sir work on it and give maney updates, like pubg is stable in 3 years but sir i want faug stable in 1 year, so sir plz work on the project and give me this type of fans proud 😍 — Hars_Hit Tripathi (@tripathi_hit) January 17, 2021

Play store me faug ko ane do bas 😡🤬🤬🤬 — shivam (@BlackenHeart07) January 19, 2021

