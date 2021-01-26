nCore Games’ FAU-G mobile gameplay revealed

The highly-anticipated game, FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards, is finally out on Google Play Store.

The developers of the game, nCore games, confirmed the release via a tweet that reads:

“Fight for your country. Protect our flag. Action game FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Jai Hind!”

nCore Games’ FAU-G mobile gameplay

Game modes

Game modes

Players can find three different types of game modes in FAU-G - Campaign, Team Deathmatch and Free For All.

However, only the Campaign mode is available at the moment. The other two modes will be added soon.

Weapons and FAU-G

Weapons and FAU-G

In the loadout section, players will find three different weapons - Club, Axe and Pipe. Skins for these weapons can be purchased.

Players can also select the FAU-G soldier they want to appear as.

Gameplay

Fireplace

As mentioned above, only the Campaign mode is currently available in FAU-G. The game describes the campaign as the Tales of the Galwan Valley.

Players have to fight their way through the Galwan Valley using weapons. The game features a brawler mechanism and does not have any firearms right now.

Players have to complete the required objectives within the time limit, and there are several checkpoints in between. They can rest near the fireplace to regenerate their health.

Players can check out the following video to have a look at the exact gameplay and graphics of FAU-G:

In-game currencies and Honor Road

Honor Road

There are two in-game currencies in FAU-G that can be utilized to acquire a wide variety of items. As previously speculated, the game also has a unique system called Honor Road, which rewards players for reaching certain tiers.

Graphics and other in-game settings

Settings tab

In the settings tab, players can alter the Audio, Graphics and Sensitivity settings. FAU-G has six different options for the graphics:

Very Low

Low

Medium

High

Very High

Ultra

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

