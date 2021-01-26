nCore Games’ FAU-G will directly release on Google Play Store, existing APK and OBB files on the internet are fake

Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for the release of FAU-G ever since the game was announced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in September last year.

In a tweet, the actor revealed that apart from entertainment purposes, the game aims to educate players about the sacrifices that Indian soldiers make for the country.

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust

nCORE Games, a Bangalore-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, are the developers of the game.

The first trailer of FAU-G was released in October last year. It featured a confrontation between two parties at Galwan Valley, which will likely be the location for the first level of the game.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Earlier this month, the game’s official anthem was released, along with clips of what looks like a face-off at LAC-Ladakh.

There have recently been many leaks regarding FAU-G, with fake APK and OBB files of the game now surfacing online.

nCore Games’ FAU-G will directly release on the Google Play Store, existing APK and OBB files on internet are fake

Fake FAU-G files on the internet

It is important to note that FAU-G will directly be released on Google Play Store.

This means that all the APK and OBB files that are doing the rounds on the internet are fake. Moreover, such files pose a threat to the player's device as they might consist of malware and virus(es).

Hence, players are advised not to download any APK and OBB files from the internet. They must only download FAU-G from official sources.

Players can follow the steps given below to download FAU-G on Google Play Store when it is made available:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They should then click on the ‘Install’ button. The download will soon begin.

Step 3: After the download and installation processes are complete, players will be able to enjoy FAU-G.

Players can also follow the developers of FAU-G, nCORE Games, on Twitter to get updates regarding the availability of the game. The link to their Twitter page is given below:

nCORE Games Twitter: Click here

