FAU-G's first Galwan Valley episode: Everything you need to know

The wait is finally over, as FAU-G has at long last come out on the Google Play Store.

The most anticipated game of 2021 is here with its classic arcade mode of gameplay, named the Campaign mode. This match type takes place in the Galwan Valley, the first episode of this shooter.

This article looks at all the new aspects and gameplay mechanics that FAU-G features in its first episode.

FAU-G: First look into the Galwan Valley episode

The first Campaign episode opens with a video sequence featuring the Galwan Valley on June 15th at 1400 hours. A hostile infiltration has taken place in the Himalayan mountain range borders.

Soon after the cut scene concludes, the gameplay begins with Commander Dhillon on his way to finding his companions in the hilly terrain. The gameplay starts by following a series of tutorials on how to attack, defend, and move.

D-Pad movement function

The movement function seems basic, as it has to be operated on a D-pad joystick at the left-hand side of the screen, much like any other battle royale game. However, there is no jump or crouch option available.

No crouch or jump button

Players can heal themselves and replenish their health points by sitting near a campfire. However, the first episode has a time limit, and players need to complete all the checkpoints within that stipulated time frame to unlock the next episode.

Checkpoints in the game

There are four checkpoints that players need to reach to save their in-game progress. They can pause the game by tapping the pause button at the extreme right-hand topside corner of the screen.

The Health Bar is indicated in green, and the endurance bar in yellow at the extreme left-hand corner.

Weapon arsenal in FAU-G

The main gameplay features fistfights and hand to hand combat, but as the game progresses, players can access and obtain melee weapons like nailbats, axes, baseball bats, pipes, clubs, etc.

The game has lots of exciting features and two other modes called Team Deathmatch and the Free For All. Players will see them in the upcoming updates for FAU-G.

